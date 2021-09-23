Former DOD Official Essye Miller Named to Millennium’s Board of Advisers

Essye Miller, former principal deputy chief information officer at the Department of Defense, has joined the board of advisers of Millennium, a strategic management, cybersecurity and systems engineering firm.

She will offer strategic guidance to the firm’s executive team and bring in 35 years of experience in information technology and business transformation from her service at the DOD and federal government, Millennium said Wednesday.

From 2018 until her retirement in 2020, Miller worked on the information management, cybersecurity and digital transformation at the DOD as principal deputy CIO.

She contributed to the department’s cloud strategies, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center establishment and the its transition from compliance-based to risk-managed cybersecurity position.

Miller also held several roles in the U.S. Army including the cybersecurity director and senior information assurance officer responsible for managing the service’s cybersecurity program.

“Her distinguished career of service and commitment to the mission will be important enablers in our future success,” said Traviss Green, chief operating officer of Millennium.