FEMA to Continue Using Geospark Analytics Models to Support Disaster Response

Geospark Analytics has received a four-year contract to continue providing the Federal Emergency Management Agency with geospatial models that help gather insight into counties struck by disaster.

FEMA will use the custom models to determine how community lifelines affect counties before and after a disaster, the Herndon, Virginia-based applied artificial intelligence company said Wednesday.

The company’s Hyperion platform uses AI and machine learning to generate risk-based stability models that represent counties. FEMA has been using the Geospark Analytics tool over the past few years to support disaster response, recovery and preparation efforts.

Geospark Analytics and FEMA have history of collaborating on risk-based emergency management programs aimed at supporting disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

“We are excited to continue and expand our relationship with FEMA helping the agency understand both readiness and response factors across the country using our unique artificial intelligence algorithms and our Hyperion risk platform,” said Omar Balkissoon, CEO of Geospark Analytics and a previous Wash100 awardee.