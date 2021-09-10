Former IBM General Manager Al Zollar Named to GCOM Board of Directors

Al Zollar, who worked at IBM for over three decades, brings years of experience as a software technology manager and investor to the board of directors of software company GCOM.

Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM, said in a statement published Thursday Zollar provide advice to help the management team expand the company’s software portfolio that is offered to state and local government customers.

“I’ve known Al for more than 15 years and am incredibly pleased that he has joined the board at this pivotal point in GCOM’s growth trajectory.”

Zollar’s career also includes time working as part of the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative, which aims to foster education, skill development and socially impacting collaboration in communities across the globe.

He joined GCOM’s board on June 1 as an independent board member.

GCOM offers software and services used in public safety, health care and licensing efforts across 24 states.