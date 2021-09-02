IronNet CEO, Former NSA Director Keith Alexander Appointed to SolCyber Board

Keith Alexander, a retired military general who previously led the National Security Agency, has joined SolCyber to serve as part of the enterprise security company’s board of directors.

Alexander, who also serves as chairman and co-CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity, will use his decades of experience across commercial, government and cyber areas to support SolCyber, the company said Wednesday.

His four-decade military career includes work as chief of the Central Security Service and commander of U.S. Cyber Command. Currently, Alexander leads IronNet as it offers the Collective Defense platform that notifies organizations on malicious network activity.

Alexander’s appointment to SolCyber’s board follows the company’s $20 million series A funding round, which was led by ForgePoint Capital.

The retired general said SolCyber’s technology and offered services can help mid-market organizations stay secure. SolCyber offers streamlined enterprise security products accessible to mid-sized businesses and organizations.