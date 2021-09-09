Fortinet Makes Pledge to Globally Support Cybersecurity Training; Ken Xie Quoted

Fortinet aims to help bridge cyber skills gaps through a five-year commitment to support the cybersecurity training of a million individuals across the globe.

The company said Wednesday it will deliver cyber education through a wide range of efforts under its Training Advancement Agenda and Network Security Experts training institute.

Fortinet will offer an eight-level certification program through NSE to enable participants to independently validate their skills and experience in network security. It will also promote information security awareness and partner with commercial and government entities to foster cyber careers.

In addition, the company’s efforts as part of the pledge will include a security academy, veteran engagements and education outreach to promote diversity through NSE.

“On the heels of the Biden Administration calling for cross-sector leaders to tackle the cybersecurity challenges affecting organizations and people globally, Fortinet is furthering its commitment to significantly reduce the cyber skills gap as part of this initiative,” said Ken Xie, board chairman and CEO at Fortinet.