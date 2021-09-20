GDIT’s Mathew Soltis Highlights How Cloud Computing Could Enhance Public Health Care

Mathew Soltis, vice president of cloud solutions at General Dynamics‘ information technology business, has identified three areas where cloud computing is improving public sector health care, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Speaking at the Federal News Network Cloud Exchange program, he pointed out that the cloud is enhancing data-related activities for health care research, assisting efforts for health-domain requirement compliance and enabling new methods of remote health care delivery.

“NIH is a good example of some data sharing here around COVID. They have a commons platform, where researchers can get together and share data in a common standard, a common infrastructure.”

Soltis also stressed the importance of a chief data officer capable of handling and overseeing information for health care organizations to fully benefit from the technology.

In addition, he talked about how the success of adopting cloud relies on designing an architecture for data lakes, handling a mix of structured and unstructured data and setting up information storage economically.

“If that infrastructure is in place with your architecture, you can then do some higher level activities like machine learning, artificial intelligence and data visualization,” explained Soltis.