General Dynamics Receives $66M USAF Contract Modification for Work on US BICES-X Network

The U.S. Air Force has awarded General Dynamics‘ mission systems business a $66 million contract modification to further develop, maintain, sustain and expand a network infrastructure for battlefield information.

The company will continue its work on the U.S. Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System Extended or US BICES-X infrastructure under the Air Force contract with a total value of $210 million, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

DOD uses the US BICES-X network to share intelligence data with foreign allies for collaborative pursuits. BICES-X features software and hardware components designed to facilitate international data exchanges.

Work under the modification will take place at locations within and outside the continental U.S. through March 31, 2024.