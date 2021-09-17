in Artificial Intelligence, News

GigaIO Raises Funds to Boost Sales of Company’s AI/HPC Architecture

GigaIO Raises Funds to Boost Sales of Company's AI/HPC Architecture - top government contractors - best government contracting event

GigaIO, a provider of data center architecture for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications, gathered $14.7 million from a Series B financing round led by Impact Venture Capital.

The company said Thursday it will use the investment to expand the company’s market and grow its partner network.

GigaIO will further invest in customer development and partner development efforts to boost both sales and marketing.

Four Palms Ventures, Mark IV Capital, SK Hynix and Lagomaj Capital also took part in the financing round.

FabreXtm, GigaIO’s product, configures HPC and AI resources and integrates multiple data elements into a unified system fabric. Integrating data storage, networking and accelerators allows FabreXtm to orchestrate HPC and AI workloads.

“Today, by completing this funding round, we are better positioned to get the technology into the hands of more customers and channel partners and to increase traction among commercial and other customers,” said Alan Benjamin, president and CEO at GigaIO.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

AIAlan Benjaminartificial intelligenceFour Palms Venturesfunding roundGigaIOGovconhigh performance computingHPCImpact Venture CapitalLagomaj CapitalMark IV CapitalSK Hynix

HySpecIQ Gets Investment for Hyperspectral Imaging Analysis Effort; John DeBlasio Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HySpecIQ Gets Investment for Hyperspectral Imaging Analysis Effort; John DeBlasio Quoted
Qlik's Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Qlik’s Cloud Data Analytics Platform Secures FedRAMP In-Process Designation