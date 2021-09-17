GigaIO Raises Funds to Boost Sales of Company’s AI/HPC Architecture

GigaIO, a provider of data center architecture for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications, gathered $14.7 million from a Series B financing round led by Impact Venture Capital.

The company said Thursday it will use the investment to expand the company’s market and grow its partner network.

GigaIO will further invest in customer development and partner development efforts to boost both sales and marketing.

Four Palms Ventures, Mark IV Capital, SK Hynix and Lagomaj Capital also took part in the financing round.

FabreXtm, GigaIO’s product, configures HPC and AI resources and integrates multiple data elements into a unified system fabric. Integrating data storage, networking and accelerators allows FabreXtm to orchestrate HPC and AI workloads.

“Today, by completing this funding round, we are better positioned to get the technology into the hands of more customers and channel partners and to increase traction among commercial and other customers,” said Alan Benjamin, president and CEO at GigaIO.