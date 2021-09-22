Govini Issues Report on DOD’s JADC2 Spending; Billy Fabian Quoted

A new Govini report has found that the Department of Defense’s spending on technologies meant to advance the Joint All Domain Command and Control concept rose between fiscal years 2017 and 2020, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

Govini found that DOD spending on “large and stovepiped” command, control, communications, computers and information programs that are specific to service branches has exceeded spending on a joint C4I infrastructure.

According to the report, the lack of a single joint C4I system will result in JADC2 relying on the establishment of interoperability across current and planned service-specific C4I platforms, which have been fully or partially fielded.

Billy Fabian, vice president of strategy at Govini, said the Pentagon expects JADC2 to deliver “decision advantage in future conflicts. He also noted about interoperability challenges facing DOD.

“For others, however, DoD has a closing window to establish common data standards and protocols before the next generation of capabilities are too far along in development. Otherwise, it risks making its interoperability challenges even worse,” Fabian added.

The report showed an increase in DOD spending on two JADC2 areas that are key to facilitating interoperability between FY 2019 and FY 2020. Spending on networks rose 26.6 percent, while the computers and artificial intelligence segment saw a 41.3 percent increase in defense spending.