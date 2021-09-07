HII Technical Solutions Unit Adds Former Alion Execs Todd Borkey, Chris Bishop

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Sept. 7, 2021 — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) has named Todd Borkey chief technology officer and Chris Bishop as chief growth officer of the military shipbuilder’s technical solutions division after it closed the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 26.

“Alion is a perfect complement to our existing capabilities in the technology-driven defense and federal solutions space. The services and products they provide are directly in line with the strategic focus that we have articulated for Technical Solutions,” Andy Green, president of HII Technical Solutions and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said in an Aug. 19 statement.

HII announced the appointments of Borkey and Bishop Aug. 25 along with the formation of its cyber and electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, live, virtual and constructive solutions, and fleet sustainment business groups.

