Hybrid Cloud Service From VMware, AWS Gets FedRAMP ATO at High Impact Level

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted the VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) service an authority to operate at the High Impact level.

The FedRAMP High certification, which was sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service, will enable government agencies to protect and migrate highly sensitive workloads to the cloud, implement remote workforce strategies and facilitate the delivery of digital services to citizens, VMware said Tuesday.

The hybrid cloud service is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation and supports vSphere-based workloads and public sector-related use cases, including cloud and application modernization and migration, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktop infrastructure and data center extension.

Lynn Martin, vice president of government, education and health care at VMware, said the FedRAMP High Impact ATO certification seeks to demonstrate the value that agencies could realize through cloud migration.

“VMware recognizes the large investments the government has made and is committed to helping them move faster to gain more agility as well as flexibility in moving workloads to hybrid cloud environments,” added Martin.