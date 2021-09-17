in Analytics, Big Data &amp, News

HySpecIQ Gets Investment for Hyperspectral Imaging Analysis Effort; John DeBlasio Quoted

HySpecIQ has secured Series B funding that will contribute to the development of the Herndon, Virginia-based analytics company’s 12-satellite hyperspectral imaging constellation.

The satellites will produce imaging data for conversion by a future cloud-based platform into actionable insights using spectral algorithms and analytics for intelligence agencies and other public and private institutions, the company said Thursday.

According to HySpecIQ, its future hyperspectral data analysis service will be developed to predict fires, improve intelligence, enhance security mitigate risk, protect infrastructure and other applications.

“Our satellites will offer hyperspectral imagery that is an order of magnitude better than existing imagery and our industry-led partnerships will create transformative use-cases for this data,” shared John DeBlasio, CEO of HySpecIQ.

The investment is from U.S.-German venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

HySpecIQ is also looking for commercial clients to pilot its imaging analysis service for environmental monitoring, fire protection and other missions.

