ICF to Support USAID Survey Data Collection; Mark Lee Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Sept. 27, 2021 — The U.S. Agency for International Development awarded ICF (Nasdaq: ICFI) a $69 million task order to gather population-based survey data to track the agency’s progress toward achieving the goals of its global initiatives to reduce malnutrition, water insecurity, poverty and hunger, GovCon Wire reported Sept. 9.

Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF, said the company will help USAID update data collection methods and understand the impact of agency programs.

