Idemia Provides NASA With Identity Proofing Tool for Enrollment Validation

Idemia will deliver an identity proofing technology to NASA in an effort to provide the space agency with a tool for remote enrolment and verification of the identities of its partners and collaborators.

The Remote Identity Proofing tool is designed to allow users to accomplish enrollment tasks, such as photo ID capture and validation, driver’s license and other I-9 forms from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, via mobile device, Idemia said Thursday.

The RPI technology is functional on both iOS and Android devices. It is also in full compliance with the federal identity management guidelines under the National Institute of Standards and Technology 800-63A Identity Assurance Level 2.

According to the company, the platform will give NASA an added value by certifying the authenticity of enrollments through the library of source materials it has access to.

Idemia also produces personal identity verification cards for federal agencies, common access cards for the Department of Defense, and distributes driver’s license credentials in many states within the country.