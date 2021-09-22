Intel to Equip NNSA’s Next Gen Supercomputers With Xeon Processors

The National Nuclear Security Administration has tapped Intel to provide processing units that would power its future supercomputers in support of its Life Extension Program focused on nuclear stockpile stewardship.

Intel said Tuesday its Xeon Scalable processors feature capabilities for handling high-performance computing workloads and built-in acceleration for modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

As part of the Commodity Technology Systems-2 program, Xeon Scalable processors will be integrated with the Dell Technologies-built EMC PowerEdge servers that will be deployed at NNSA’s Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories.

The Tri-Labs will use the Intel-powered Dell supercomputers to conduct stockpile stewardship-related modeling and simulation activities.

The processors, which will be delivered from mid-2022 to 2025, will replace the agency’s current Advanced Simulation and Computing systems that were procured in 2015 and are set to be retired.