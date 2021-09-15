IRS Names Guy Torres Deputy Chief Procurement Officer

Guy Torres , former portfolio director for PAE and retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, has been appointed deputy chief procurement officer for the Department of the Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

IRS Chief Procurement Officer Shanna Webbers expressed her excitement in welcoming the agency’s newest member of the procurement team. Torres brings over 25 years of expertise and leadership in the federal acquisition space to his role within the IRS.

During his time with PAE, Torres managed the company’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) portfolio. Prior to that, he led business development and drove capture strategies as manager of Northrop Grumman’s $1.2 billion technology and service support portfolio supporting DHS.

Torres also previously spent five years managing DHS’s largest IT acquisition portfolio in his position as director of IT Contracting for the agency’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), where he was responsible for obligating 40 percent of CBP’s annual budget.

His public sector career includes leadership roles at the Marine Corps, contract specialist at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Unit Chief at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Torres’ credentials include Level III Contracting and Program Management certifications from the Federal Acquisition Institute and a Certified Professional Contracts Manager certification from National Contract Management Association (NCMA).

Torres is an alumnus of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business’s Capture Strategy Executive Program and Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executive Fellows Program.