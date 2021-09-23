Janie Robinson Appointed Descartes Labs Government Business Head

Janie Robinson, a two-decade public and private sector veteran, has been named head of government business at geospatial analytics company Descartes Labs.

She will oversee the development of geospatial intelligence products and services designed to support agency missions, Descartes Labs said Wednesday.

Robinson spent seven years at the Department of Defense, which she initially joined through a cooperative education program, and received the Culper Ring Award from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in 2016 for her contributions to the U.S. government’s national security mission.

Her industry experience has included defense-related work at Amazon Web Services, Booz Allen Hamilton, Oracle and Hughes Network Systems.

Descartes Labs is set to participate in the AWS Summit next week at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and showcase offerings at the GEOINT 2021 event next month in St. Louis.