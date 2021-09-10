Jay Chaudhry on Zscaler’s Federal Market Performance, Cybersecurity Executive Order

Jay Chaudhry, founder, chairman and CEO of Zscaler, said the San Jose, California-based company added 20 government clients in the fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31 and has been selected to conduct a pilot program meant to advance implementation of zero trust architectures in line with the current administration’s cybersecurity executive order, CRN reported Thursday.

“We continue to invest to capture our large federal opportunity,” Chaudhry told investors Thursday. “We are excited about this opportunity to help our country dramatically improve our security posture while significantly reducing legacy IT costs.”

In July, Zscaler was one of the 18 companies picked by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to design and demonstrate various approaches to implementing zero trust.

Chaudhry said the executive order has helped raise interest in the company’s Zero Trust Exchange platform across all government levels and meetings about cybersecurity with other CEOs have provided Zscaler increased visibility in the field.

“We already have pretty good business, but we are barely scratching the surface of the federal market,” said Chaudhry. “All in all, we are excited, but we also know that some of these federal deals take a long time.”

Zscaler recorded $197.1 million in Q4 revenue for fiscal year 2021, reflecting a 57 percent increase from the prior-year period. The cloud security company also saw its Q4 calculated billings grow by 70 percent to $332.2 million.