Julie Dunne, Christopher Hetner Appointed Senior Advisers at The Chertoff Group

Global security advisory firm The Chertoff Group has appointed experienced security and acquisition official Julie Dunne and cybersecurity expert Christopher Hetner as senior advisers.

Dunn and Hetner will use their experience in working for the government and holding legal and corporate positions to help The Chertoff Group address various client needs related to security and risk management, the Washington, D.C.-based firm said Wednesday.

Before joining The Chertoff Group, Dunne served as the commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at the General Services Administration, where she led efforts to streamline the government’s purchasing processes. She also brings to the firm experience in working at the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, Hetner worked as a senior security adviser to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He helped launch a cybersecurity governance structure, threat intelligence program and incident response capabilities across the agency.

