KBR Partners With Adarga to Boost AI Capabilities for Defense, Security Sectors; Andrew Barrie Quoted

KBR has formed a strategic partnership with Adarga , a U.K.-based developer of artificial intelligence analytics software, in an effort to expand capability offering to vital market sectors and advance customers’ AI analytics adoption.

The government solutions business of KBR will offer the AI software platform of Adarga to defense and national security sectors, the company said Tuesday.

Adarga’s Knowledge Platform is designed for rapid program integration, offering vital insights to the U.K. defense ministry.

Under the collaboration, customers will be provided with insights and foresight on concealed information in complex datasets to ensure intelligence-led investigation.

“This partnership is an exciting step to enhance our innovative and highly dependable solutions focused approach across key markets, with a shared ethos to help our customers resolve their most complex challenges,” said Andrew Barrie, KBR president of government solutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa.