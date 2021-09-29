Kevin Thomas Appointed as Strategic Growth SVP at Electrosoft Services

Kevin Thomas, a nearly two-decade federal market veteran, has joined information technology and professional services provider Electrosoft Services as senior vice president of strategic growth.

Electrosoft said Tuesday that Thomas previously held security management positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, Science Applications International Corp. and OnPoint.

He is the founder of Achilles Shield, a cybersecurity venture that offered consulting, managed security, assessment and staff augmentation services to the public sector.

“I am eager to build on Electrosoft’s stellar experience, expertise and growth momentum to support even more government leaders in addressing their cybersecurity challenges,” he noted.

Thomas is a member of the Information System Security Certification Consortium, the Information Systems Audit and Control Association and the FBI’s InfraGard critical infrastructure protection alliance with the private sector.

Reston, Virginia-based Electrosoft holds small disadvantaged business designation under the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program.