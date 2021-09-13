Kratos Gets DOD Funding to Prototype Space Situational Awareness Infrastructure; Frank Backes Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured a $2.8 million Department of Defense funding for prototype development effort aimed at providing commanders with quick access to space-related situational awareness data.

The San Diego, California-based company said it will prototype a system for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force’s Unified Data Library by working on virtualized infrastructure software and hardware meant to send information to the cloud-based UDL for display and analysis.

Kratos’ effort will connect the military’s Common Operating Environment to radio frequency signal environment factors, signal geolocation data and other near-real-time satellite communications spectral information.”Future adversaries may interfere with large numbers of commercial SATCOM links. The UDL and RF sensor networks will help identify and address those interferers with data coming from a variety of sources including Kratos’ own global sensor network,” said Frank Backes, senior vice president at Kratos’ space federal arm.

The company is one of UDL’s sources of SA data, with the Kratos-operated global sensor network accurately measuring signals at a high speed for space domain awareness.

The Space Systems Command awarded the funding.