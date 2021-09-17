L3Harris Completes Expansion in Indiana to Support Satellite Programs; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has announced the expansion of its missile defense satellite workforce and asset at its Fort Wayne campus in Indiana to address the Department of Defense’s growing need for resilient spacecraft.

The now 150,000-foot classified campus will host engineering, integration, testing and program management in support of satellite programs and U.S. missile defense efforts, the company said Thursday.

According to Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems business at L3Harris, the additional facility investment increases the company’s capacity to help the Pentagon tackle national security threats and is made in anticipation of future missile defense program awards.

“Our expertise in electro-optical/infrared technology and our fresh approach to the problem set garnered the trust of the Space Development Agency and the Missile Defense Agency,” Zoiss added.

L3Harris is currently a contractor for the MDA’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor prototype development effort and SDA’s tracking layer prototype program.

Following the Indiana campus development work, the company plans to expand its facility in Palm Bay, Florida to increase its satellite production capacity.