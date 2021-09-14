in News, Technology

L3Harris Forms Team to Pursue NATO’s Airborne Surveillance Tech Replacement Program; Charles Davis Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has teamed up with five other companies to compete for a project to develop a new airborne warning and control system for NATO.

L3Harris said Monday it plans to bid for the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control program in partnership with CAE, General Dynamics, Jacobs, Viasat and Hensoldt.

The industry team intends to apply a platform-agnostic strategy in efforts to develop systems-of-systems concepts intended to help NATO forces gain advantage in military operations in 2035 and beyond.

Charles Davis, vice president of L3Harris’s international business, said the company and its partners have a shared vision to focus on data enterprise or a digital backbone that can support multidomain AFSC functions.

The team examined multidomain surveillance, data-centric architecture and full spectrum control approaches as part of its High Level Technical Concept study presented to NATO last year.

