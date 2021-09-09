L3Harris Launches Hawkeye 4 Lite Portable Satcom Terminal

L3Harris Technologies has expanded its very small aperture terminal offerings with the introduction of a new portable satellite communications terminal developed to provide warfighters with internet, command and control, communications, computers, cyber. defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and video transfer capabilities across the globe.

The Hawkeye 4 Lite VSAT has a carbon fiber 1.3m segmented antenna and is compact in size that enables it to be rapidly deployed and operated by mobile expeditionary teams and command posts, the company said Wednesday.

L3Harris has also equipped the mobile satcom terminal with Viewsat-E GUI for automating configuration during tri-band shifts, and Gatekeeper system for safeguarding communications from radio frequency interference.

The launch aligns with the company’s continued efforts to deliver connected systems to warfighters in support of their decision making.