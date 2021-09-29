L3Harris Picks CAES-Made RF Assemblies for Viper Shield EW Suite; Mike Kahn Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has tapped CAES to develop radio frequency assemblies for the Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare suite that the former designed to serve as a virtual electronic shield for the F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft.

CAES said Tuesday it will leverage its expertise in high volume manufacturing and advanced design strategies to deploy frequency synthesizer and RF assemblies that fit L3Harris’ Viper Shield system specifications.

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a 2021 Wash100 awardee, noted the company’s decades-long experience in providing advanced EW capabilities, RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronics offerings that was underscored by L3Harris choosing CAES as one of its long-term partners.

L3Harris’ AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield system was developed in partnership with the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin to execute countermeasures against sophisticated threats.

The self-defense platform has a virtual electronic shield with advanced all-digital architecture made up of commercial-off-the-shell technology. The platform is meant to enable easier future modifications, enhanced system performance, reduced weight and smaller form factor.