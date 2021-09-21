in News, Space

L3Harris Receives SDA’s OK for Missile Tracking Satellite Prototype Design; Ed Zoiss Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has completed the preliminary design review of its satellite prototype for the Space Development Agency’s in-orbit tracking layer, confirming the spacecraft’s design baseline for delivery.

The milestone enables the continued development of the low-Earth orbit spacecraft meant to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles using overhead persistent infrared sensors, the company said Monday.

The completion demonstrated the ability to advance quickly for rapid acquisition prototype programs.

“We’ve worked closely with SDA to ensure our design taps proven technology that can scale to address the changing mission,” said Ed Zoiss, president of L3Harris’ space and airborne systems business.

In 2020, the company won a $193 million firm-fixed-price contract to prototype an end-to-end missile-tracking satellite system through 2025.

