Leidos, Intel Partner on Enhancing CDC’s Contact Tracing Platform for Secure Data Sharing

Leidos and Intel are collaborating on a platform that supports secure data sharing for contact tracing efforts as part of the latter’s Pandemic Response Technology Initiative. 

Intel said Tuesday Leidos’ blockchain-based data security has been integrated with its silicon technology to improve contact tracing on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s MicrobeTrace Next platform.

MicrobeTrace Next allows states and local governments to leverage the system’s self-service dashboard, offering ransomware-resistant and blockchain-based data security for personal information. 

Leidos enabled capabilities on the system such as improved privacy, security and scalability of distributed ledger networks using Intel’s processor technologies. 

With the capacity to manage and share critical information, public health officials and field officers can also utilize the platform to gather and examine the data for postpandemic analysis and strengthen public health response for other diseases like HIV.

