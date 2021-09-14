Leidos Secures $65M Contract to Update IRS Systems; Jim Moos Quoted

Leidos has received a $65 million task order to help the Internal Revenue Service modernize two systems used to paper tax filings, remittances and information returns.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday it will update the agency’s Integrated Submission and Remittance Processing System and Service Center Recognition Image Processing System, two essential platforms which convert an array of on-paper information such as tax filings, checks and information returns into digital formats.

“Through this contract Leidos will optimize these critical systems and support their journey to greater efficiencies for the American taxpayer,” said Jim Moos , president of Leidos’ civil group. “We look forward to expanding our support for this essential service.”

Under the Paper and Remittance Processing Support III contract, the company will also provide software engineering and quality assurance testing support to four agency service centers.

As both the ISRP and SCRIPS require uninterrupted operation in order to accurately process and digitize data, Leidos will be tasked with ensuring that these systems continue to provide optimal service to taxpayers and the IRS throughout the contract,