Leidos Subsidiary CTO William McGann Joins Quantum Computing Inc.’s Board

William McGann, chief technology officer for Leidos’ security detection and automation business, has joined Quantum Computing Inc. as a member of the board of directors.

Robert Liscouski, chairman, president and CEO of QCI, said in a statement published Thursday that the company will use McGann’s knowledge and insight to support its application of quantum computing to address the business challenges of its customers.

McGann brings to the classical and quantum computing company’s board over three decades of experience in executive leadership and science and technology as well as expertise in nuclear, chemical and biological technologies.

At Leidos, McGann oversees the development of technologies for its customers in the aviation and ports and borders market segments. He also leads a global business strategy in support of the subsidiary.

His career portfolio includes stints at GE Security, Ion Track Instruments, the former United Technologies’ fire and security business, Implant Sciences Corp. and L3Harris Technologies‘ security and detection systems division.