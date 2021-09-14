Leonardo DRS to Build Missile Threat Simulator for Air Force

The Georgia Tech Research Institute has awarded Leonardo DRS a contract to manufacture surface-to-air missile threat simulator technology for training use by the U.S. Air Force and its international military partners.

Leonardo said Monday it will provide the Unmanned Threat Emitter Threat Kit 12 Remote Emitter system to the service branch’s training ranges.

The UMTE TK-12 platform is designed to integrate radiated power threat simulation with waveform generators and day/night electro-optical/infrared cameras.

Larry Ezell, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS’ airborne and intelligence systems business, said the training and simulation system package can help aircrews prepare to fight threats they may face in high-end battle environments.

The company based the UMTE TK-12 design on the AN/TPT-T1(V) system currently in service with the Air Force.