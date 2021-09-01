Linda Miller Returns to Grant Thornton as Principal

Linda Miller, former deputy executive director of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, has rejoined Grant Thornton to serve as a principal within the professional services firm’s business unit that offers forensic advisory services and helps clients manage fraud risks.

She held a similar role at Grant Thornton before her move to PRAC, which provides oversight of the federal government’s pandemic response appropriations, the company said Aug. 24.

Miller previously served as assistant director of the Government Accountability Office’s forensic audits and investigative service and taught a graduate-level course as an adjunct professor at the George Washington University Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration.

In the same announcement, Grant Thornton said it appointed David Cappellina, formerly a managing director for Alvarez & Marsal’s financial crimes and investigations unit, as a managing director within the fraud and forensics practice.

The certified public accountant has advised Fortune 100 companies and federal and state regulators over the course of her three-decade career.