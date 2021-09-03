Lockheed to Produce F-16 Aircraft Parts at Johnstown Facility

Lockheed Martin plans to use its facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to manufacture parts for new F-16 aircraft in response to global customer demands, and early work at the site is expected to begin this year.

The aerospace and defense company said Thursday the facility will produce F-16 engine components, F-1 fuel tank, inlet and other parts that will then be transported to the company’s Greenville, South Carolina location for final assembly and integration work.

According to Wayne Davis, director at Lockheed’s Johnstown site, the demand for F-16s continues globally and moves the company to develop more manufacturing facilities to meet parts requirements.

The production plan will also bring 80 new jobs in the city and lead to a lease for a new building as the Johnstown facility is also responsible for providing F-35, F-22 and C-130 aircraft parts and services.

“Johnstown’s selection for this new work reflects the highly skilled workforce in the area, a record of quality production and the space available to expand,” commented Davis.

Workforce recruitment and other significant efforts will start in 2022.