Lockheed’s Ground-Based Radar Gets Official Government Designation

The Lockheed Martin-built TPY-4 ground-based radar for air defense surveillance has received the AN/TPY-4(V)1 designation from the U.S. government.

TPY-4 is a multimission radar that could provide warfighters situational awareness, early warning and tactical ballistic missile surveillance capabilities even in contested radio frequency environments and features Gallium Nitride technology and a digital, software-defined sensor architecture.

Rick Herodes, ground based air surveillance program director at Lockheed’s radar and sensor system business, said TPY-4 comes with a digital transceiver and receiver architecture that could provide users flexibility to meet evolving threats, environments and missions.

Lockheed said it invested more than $100 million to advance research and development work on TPY-4 and its team spent more than a decade to build the radar, which is expected to be launched before the end of 2021.