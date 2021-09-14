in News, Technology

Lockheed’s Ground-Based Radar Gets Official Government Designation

Lockheed’s Ground-Based Radar Gets Official Government Designation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Lockheed Martin-built TPY-4 ground-based radar for air defense surveillance has received the AN/TPY-4(V)1 designation from the U.S. government. 

TPY-4 is a multimission radar that could provide warfighters situational awareness, early warning and tactical ballistic missile surveillance capabilities even in contested radio frequency environments and features Gallium Nitride technology and a digital, software-defined sensor architecture.

Rick Herodes, ground based air surveillance program director at Lockheed’s radar and sensor system business, said TPY-4 comes with a digital transceiver and receiver architecture that could provide users flexibility to meet evolving threats, environments and missions.

Lockheed said it invested more than $100 million to advance research and development work on TPY-4 and its team spent more than a decade to build the radar, which is expected to be launched before the end of 2021.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

air defense surveillanceAN/TPY-4(V)1digital receiverdigital transceivergallium nitrideGovconLockheed MartinradarRick Herodessoftware-defined sensorTPY-4

L3Harris Forms Team to Pursue NATO's Airborne Surveillance Tech Replacement Program; Charles Davis Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Forms Team to Pursue NATO’s Airborne Surveillance Tech Replacement Program; Charles Davis Quoted
CACI to Update Transcom Logistics System; John Mengucci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CACI to Update Transcom Logistics System; John Mengucci Quoted