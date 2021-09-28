Lumen Wins USPS Contract for Network Modernization

The U.S. Postal Service has tapped Lumen Technologies , a federal information technology service contractor, to provide network modernization services needed to strengthen and support operations in over 32,000 post offices and mail processing locations.

Under the task order, Lumen will leverage its adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration capabilities to provide secure networking and managed network services to USPS. Additionally, the contract work is expected to enhance the agency’s connection and interaction with a range of critical IT applications, the company said Tuesday.

Zain Ahmed , recently appointed senior vice president of Lumen public sector , said the company will support USPS’ essential mission of delivering reliable, universal mail service to its customers.

“Lumen is helping the U.S. Postal Service accomplish its mission by bringing innovative solutions to optimize its network availability, performance and cost efficiency while providing real-time network monitoring and analytics,” Ahmed continued.

The task order was awarded under the USPS’s new multi-vendor, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract vehicle, and the financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.