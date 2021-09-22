MarshallAI Secures Top Spot on DOD’s Global AI Tech Competition

Finland-based MarshallAI bagged the top spot on the Department of Defense’s first international tri-service competition, which was aimed at recognizing the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies to be used for rapid decision making in the service.

The company, which received $70,000, was followed by LatticeFlow at second place with $50,000, and Cyber Defense Service at third spot with $30,000, the U.S. Army said Monday.

At xTechGlobal AI Challenge, MarshallAI pitched its platform that was designed to replicate users’ human sensing to help provide situational awareness and computer vision for surveillance during field operations.

“Whether the challenges are related to vehicles, airplanes, drones, enemy forces, or the location of other soldiers, this solution can be deployed in environments that require additional eyes,” the company said on its website.

Eight countries from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Area of Responsibility participated in the two-round global competition.

Out of 26 white papers, ten finalists from the U.K., France, Israel, Switzerland and Finland were selected and each received $10,000.

The finalists also took part in FedTech’s xTech Accelerator program, which provided assistance on how the companies can market their technologies to the DOD.

FedTech will continue the mentorship for finalists and help in targeting opportunities for collaboration and follow-on contracts with the defense department.