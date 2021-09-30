Max Peterson: AWS Innovation Studio to Work With Public Sector to Build Platforms With National, Global Impact

Max Peterson, vice president of worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services, said AWS launched an innovation studio that will work with policymakers, public sector organizations, academia, industry leaders and citizens to address climate change, education inequality, sustainability, housing insecurity and other societal issues.

Peterson wrote in a blog post published Tuesday the AWS Innovation Studio will be based at Amazon’s headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, and will use the parent company’s machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science technologies to develop and share platforms in support of communities worldwide.

“The AWS Innovation Studio will use the same Working Backwards process for even greater reach and societal benefit by collaborating with organizations who want to change the world with us and jointly develop solutions that will have a national and global reach and societal benefit,” he noted.

The new studio will collaborate with organizations by helping them identify core challenges and develop tools and determine recurring issues across an industry in order to build platforms to address those issues and share the results to benefit other organizations.

Peterson said the newly created center will help advance climate resilience by collaborating with the Resilient Cities Network or R-Cities and will work on an AWS Cloud-powered Civil Justice Data Commons in partnership with the Massive Data Institute at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and the Institute for Technology Law and Policy at Georgetown’s Law Center.