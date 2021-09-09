Former Cybercom, NSA Head Michael Rogers Named Advisory Board Chair at NetAbstraction

Michael Rogers, former head of the U.S. Cyber Command and the National Agency and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, has joined security company NetAbstraction as the advisory board chairman.

The retired U.S. Navy admiral will lead the advisory board members as they provide NetAbstraction with insights about products, technologies and corporate strategy, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

He brings to the board experience in leading the Central Security Service, the Tenth Fleet and the Fleet Cyber Command in addition to Cybercom and NSA.

“His career experiences fighting the world’s most sophisticated cyber adversaries will be invaluable as we drive adoption among businesses and government agencies for NetAbstraction’s obfuscation technology,” said Gordon Lawson, the company CEO.

Founded in 2012, NetAbstraction selects and obscures global internet network pathways to protect identities and systems’ privacy and security.