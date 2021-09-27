in News, Space

NASA Seeks Info on Lunar Exploration Transportation Services

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is seeking information on space transportation services for future lunar exploration missions and responses to the sources sought are intended to inform upcoming service procurement vehicle.

According to the SAM.gov notice, the agency is interested in commercial services for moving astronauts, scientific and architectural payloads and other cargo to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon as part of the Artemis program.

Officials look to leverage the LETS vehicle to acquire commercially designed and developed, as well as NASA-certified, human lunar landing services for use starting in 2028.

Acquisitions will support Artemis Base Camp, a concept being developed by NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate that would lay down the element requirements for a sustained lunar presence.

The agency’s Human Landing System Program will manage and execute all resulting contracts from a future LETS solicitation.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due Oct. 6.

