Navy Issues $85M Multi-Award Contract Modification for Southeast Construction Work

The U.S. Navy has awarded an $85 million modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with five companies for construction work in the U.S. Southeast region.

The companies build, modify, renovate, repair and demolish facilities including training spaces, dormitories, airfield, hangars and aircraft traffic control stations under the multiple award contracts, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work under the modification will take place at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s SE area of operations, which includes locations in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The modification raises the contract’s value to $325 million, and is effective through February 2024.

Awardees under the contract are:

  • Archer Western Federal joint venture
  • B.L. Harbert International
  • The Haskell Co.
  • The Korte Co.
  • Mortenson Construction
