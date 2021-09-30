in Contract Awards, News

Navy Picks 12 Companies for Prototype Development Contracts

The U.S. Navy has awarded potential five-year contracts worth $48.9 million combined to 12 companies to design, develop, test, deliver and install rapid prototype platforms associated with systems, support equipment, subsystems and related capabilities.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport in Rhode Island launched a full and open competition and received 12 offers for the contracts, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The service will obligate $18,000 in research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal year 2021 and will provide each awardee $1,500 as a minimum contract guarantee at the time of contract award.

Work location will be determined upon award of each task order and contract work will run through September 2026.

The awardees are: 

