Navy Receives First Delivery of Boeing Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet

Boeing has delivered to the U.S. Navy the first Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet, designed to be the most networked and survivable version of the multirole fighter aircraft.

The Block III jet features open hardware and software that enable engineers to develop and integrate upgrades throughout its lifespan to meet future threats, the aerospace company said Monday.

Other new capabilities on the aircraft include enhanced networking, reduced radar signature, advanced cockpit system, up-to-date adjunct processor, open mission systems and a 10,000-hour airframe.

The Navy’s first Block III aircraft will undergo a flight test program before deploying to a service squadron.

Meanwhile, Boeing will continue production and delivery of 77 Block III Super Hornets ordered by the Navy from one new build production line and two service life modification lines, which include life-extension and Block II upgrading efforts.

“We are giving Navy pilots the tools to make the fastest and most informed decisions possible now and in the future,” said Jen Tebo, Boeing’s vice president of F/A-18 and EA-18G programs.