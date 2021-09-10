Navy Taps BAE for Delivery of Aircraft Early Warning System Components

BAE Systems has secured a $26 million contract to provide the U.S. Navy with identification friend-or-foe transponders that will be integrated into the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for enhanced situational awareness and early warning capabilities.

The company said Thursday it will supply the service branch with Beamforming Networks, which is part of the antenna control of the tactical aircraft’s AN/APX-122A IFF Interrogator system.

With the interrogator systems, operators can identify friendly forces and be more informed in making decisions in different threat environments.

The AN/APX-122A IFF Interrogator system is developed exclusively for E-2D aircraft as it requires extraordinary specifications, according to the company.

Donna Linke-Klein, director of tactical systems at BAE Systems, said the Advanced Hawkeye is intended for battle management command and control.