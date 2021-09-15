Navy Taps VTG for Hypersonic Missile Engineering Support

VTG will provide engineering services in support of the Conventional Prompt Strike program, a U.S. Navy initiative that aims to develop a precise and long-range hypersonic missile.

The single-award prime contract covers delivery of programmatic and technical services, logistics, systems engineering, test planning and engineering as well as research and development expertise, VTG said Thursday.

The company will help the Navy design a common hypersonic missile intended to fly faster than Mach 5 to destroy time-critical and soft and medium-hardened targets in contested environments. It will be composed of a glide body and a two-stage booster.

The weapon will be fielded by both the Navy and the U.S. Army. Zumwalt-Class destroyers are planned to be the first sea-faring vessels to receive the weapon in fiscal year 2025 while the Virginia-class attack submarines are scheduled for FY28.

The contract was awarded by the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs.