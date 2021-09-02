NetImpact Hires Praveen Kosgi as Technical Solutions VP

Praveen Kosgi, former enterprise solutions director at VMD Corp., was appointed as vice president of technical solutions at NetImpact Strategies where he will help optimize technology portfolio by overseeing and advising on the company’s digital transformation delivery roadmap and go-to-market strategies.

He brings more than two decades of experience in government technology transformation and will now work to ensure further development of NetImpact’s DX360° capabilities, the company said Wednesday.

Praveen was also a senior director and enterprise architect at Unisys. He was responsible for driving the modernization of aging technology environments to an open source microservices architecture at the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Systems.

“Praveen’s success in migrating the Federal Government to serverless and containerized application architectures and DevSecOps with Azure, AWS and Hybrid Cloud platforms coupled with his deep EA expertise will drive our DX capabilities to resonate with our customers’ mission needs,” commented Chad Sheridan, chief innovation officer at NetImpact.