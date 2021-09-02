in Executive Moves, News

NetImpact Hires Praveen Kosgi as Technical Solutions VP

NetImpact Hires Praveen Kosgi as Technical Solutions VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Praveen Kosgi, former enterprise solutions director at VMD Corp., was appointed as vice president of technical solutions at NetImpact Strategies where he will help optimize technology portfolio by overseeing and advising on the company’s digital transformation delivery roadmap and go-to-market strategies.

He brings more than two decades of experience in government technology transformation and will now work to ensure further development of NetImpact’s DX360° capabilities, the company said Wednesday.

Praveen was also a senior director and enterprise architect at Unisys. He was responsible for driving the modernization of aging technology environments to an open source microservices architecture at the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Systems.

“Praveen’s success in migrating the Federal Government to serverless and containerized application architectures and DevSecOps with Azure, AWS and Hybrid Cloud platforms coupled with his deep EA expertise will drive our DX capabilities to resonate with our customers’ mission needs,” commented Chad Sheridan, chief innovation officer at NetImpact.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

chad sheridanexecutive moveGovconnetimpact strategiesPraveen KosgiUnisys

Navy Taps General Dynamics to Consolidate IT Help Desk Operations; Leigh Palmer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Navy Taps General Dynamics to Consolidate IT Help Desk Operations; Leigh Palmer Quoted
Space Industry Vet Patrick Loner Named CEO of Voyager's Altius Subsidiary - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Space Industry Vet Patrick Loner Named CEO of Voyager’s Altius Subsidiary