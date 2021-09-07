Network Security Company Corelight Raises $75M in Series D Financing Round

Corelight has secured $75 million in a Series D investment that the San Francisco-based security company plans to use on its open network detection and response platform as well as on its efforts to globally expand market presence.

Energy Impact Partners led the financing round, which marked the inclusion of H.I.G. Growth Partners as a new investor and the participation of existing investors Accel, Osage University Partners, General Catalyst and Insight Partners, Corelight said Thursday.

CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Capital One Ventures and Gaingels provided strategic investment for the recent round, which contributed to Corelight’s total raised amount of $160 million to date.

“Corelight helps some of the world’s most advanced companies protect and secure their networks from cyber threats,” said Scott Hilleboe, managing director at H.I.G. Growth Partners. The capital investment company focuses on health care, technology, media and other sectors that exhibit high growth.

Corelight’s EDR platform helps organizations scan networks to maintain security against malicious cyber actors.