Geospark Analytics Secures NGA Contract for AI-Driven GEOINT Platform

Geospark Analytics has received a potential five-year contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for access to Hyperion, an artificial intelligence-driven open-source global threat intelligence platform and application programming interface.

The company said Wednesday NGA will be provided with event automated monitoring and machine learning capabilities to help the agency deliver real-time insights and threat forecast to policymakers, warfighters and crisis responders.

NGA previously had a bailment agreement with Geospark to gain temporary access to the platform for the testing of its operational value in various geospatial intelligence mission areas.

“The formal assessment concluded that Hyperion provided significant value to the collection and analytic missions of the agency, resulting in this procurement,” the agency concluded.

Hyperion has machine learning models meant to automate collection and analysis of intelligence from news, economic indicators, weather, governance factors, travel warnings, social media and other sources of data to generate real-time risk forecasts.