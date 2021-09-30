Northrop, Air Force Demo Software Update Using Platform One; Scott Stapp Quoted

Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have demonstrated the transfer and deployment of a containerized software update to flight-rated mission hardware using the military service’s Platform One DevSecOps environment.

The team showcased the capability of open-architecture commercial technologies to be integrated into military systems to support the Department of Defense’ Joint Domain Command and Control efforts, the company said Wednesday.

During the demonstration, the Air Force’s 76th Software Engineering Group sent an Open Mission Systems-standard software to Northrop personnel on the east coast via encrypted internet.

The Northrop group then deployed the software on a flight-rated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hardware before collecting data using the now-upgraded platform.

Scott Stapp, vice president and chief technology officer at Northrop, cited company-developed technologies needed for JADC2 and mentioned other efforts to support the initiative.

“To help connect the joint force, Northrop Grumman is advancing the speed of delivering mission specific software payloads, new capabilities and improved performance to operational platforms hours/minutes before, or even during, a mission,” he said.

Northrop is a DevSecOps contractor that supports the Air Force’s LevelUp Code Works Platform One team.