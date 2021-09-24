in News, Technology

Northrop Conducts Virtual Air Mobility Exercise for USAF, International Partners; Terri Malone Quoted

Northrop Grumman conducted a virtual training event that gathered air mobility forces from the U.S. Air Force, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for a synthetic exercise that included training opportunities for tactical maneuver against adversary threats.

The Coalition Virtual Guardian 2021 event was executed to provide USAF Air Mobility Command with a fully virtual environment where participants were trained to fly C-17 and C-130 aircraft to address threats, the company said Thursday.

Northrop used USAF’s Distributed Training Center Network to run the virtual exercise. DTCN served as a medium of interaction for disparate crews in an immersive environment with simulated fighters, bombers, air refuelers and other components of air mobility forces.

“Live military training exercises require a complex and expensive logistical effort, while simulation is safer and more cost-effective and allows for maximum participation – even from locations around the world,” said Terri Malone, vice president for mission readiness and protective systems at Northrop.

She also underscored the number of training events the company developed and executed in support of the Air Force.

CVG 21 follows Northrop’s previous delivery of live, virtual and constructive training technology during Northern Edge 21, a joint military exercise that took place in Alaska earlier this year.

