Octo Secures NIH IT Support Contract; Charles McQuillan Quoted

Octo has received a $15 million contract to provide information technology support services to a National Institutes of Health organization that conducts research on arthritis and musculoskeletal and skin diseases.

The Reston, Virginia-based IT provider said Tuesday it will help the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases maintain hardware and implement software under the five-year contract.

The contract includes infrastructure operations, service desk and project management office support tasks.

Charlie McQuillan, general manager of Octo’s federal health business, said the company intends to apply emerging technology and continuous service improvement approaches to support the NIAMS mission.

Octo completed its merger with Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered software development company Sevatec in December to form a middle-tier technology provider in the federal market.